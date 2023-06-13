Love Island’s Leah subtly mentions relationship with ex-Islander

One of the newest Love Island bombshells has got history with an ex-Islander!

Leah Taylor entered the villa last night alongside fellow bombshell Charlotte Sumner. The new girls were an instant hit with the boys, as they chose to take Mitchel Taylor, Tyrique Hyde and Zachariah Noble on dinner dates.

However, a few fans were quick to spot that Leah dropped a hint about an Islander that she previously dated!

When Leah’s arrival to the ITV dating show was first announced, viewers soon began to realise that she already has history with a handful of Love Island alumni.

Credit: Danny Williams Instagram

As well as being a close friend of 2019 contestant Maura Higgins, Leah also previously dated another Islander from that same series – Danny Williams.

It is believed that Danny – who was coupled up with contestants Yewande Biala and Arabella Chi during his time on the show – first started dating Leah around November 2020.

The pair even took a romantic trip to Iceland together, before they decided to break up. It is not yet known when their romance came to an end.

During her dinner date with Tyrique, the 24-year-old asked Leah what her ex looked like. Not wanting to give too much away, Leah teasingly responded by saying that her ex was "tall and mixed race".

Credit: ITV

Many Love Island fans quickly flocked to Twitter to speculate that the 27-year-old social media marketer was referring to Danny.

“What does your ex look like?” LOOOOL IT WAS DANNY,” one viewer exclaimed.

“Danny’s cv is crazy. Leah, Jourdan, Arabella and Yewande,” another replied.

Credit: Leah Taylor Instagram

Speaking ahead of her entrance to the villa, Leah cited previous romances as her main reason why she wanted to go on the show.

“I’ve realised through past experiences exactly what I want in life when it comes to love. I’m ready to find it now and I’m not going to wait around. I’ve figured out what it is that I look for in a person, which means my bar is set really high,” she explained.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.