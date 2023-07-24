Love Island’s Leah argues that THIS Islander is misrepresented

Leah and Montel have been spilling secrets outside of the villa!

The Love Island stars were recently dumped from the Mallorcan villa, after they were voted as one of the least compatible couples by the public.

Since their exit from the ITV dating show, Leah and Montel have been talking openly about their time on the show, including angles that they think viewers have missed.

Now, the couple have revealed that there are contestants that they believe have been misrepresented on the show!

In a recent interview with Closer, Leah and Montel were asked who they think has been judged wrongly by Love Island viewers.

“I would say Sammy, actually,” Leah responded, before going on to explain her reasons why.

“Since coming out, I feel like people are a bit unsure or maybe not too happy with his behaviour and different stuff,” the 27-year-old detailed.

“Sammy is… I always refer to dogs, but he’s a labrador,” Leah laughed. “He’s just got so much energy, honestly he’s so nice and I’m not too sure what perception people have on the outside, but yeah, I think I would say Sammy.”

For his own answer, Montel went on to choose one of his fellow dumped Islanders, Catherine.

“I would probably say Cat, just because Cat is such a lovely girl,” he praised.

“She was like my sister in there, and I think once she came out, people think that she’s harsh or rude,” the 25-year-old continued. “I’m not sure what they think about her, but she’s such a lovely girl. Everything she’s done inside the villa has been pretty spot on to the situation.”

Montel’s comments come after Catherine did her own interview with Closer, in which she explained that she ended her relationship with Scott amicably.

“Scott and I are friends,” she confirmed, before adding: “From all of that, we actually built a good, strong friendship, because obviously the foundation was [there].”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.