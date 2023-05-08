Love Island’s Laura Anderson speaks out and denies pregnancy ‘dig’

Laura Anderson has spoken out against a claim that she made a ‘dig’ at Gary Lucy.

The former Love Island contestant is currently expecting her first child with her ex-boyfriend Gary.

Last night, the expectant mum took to Instagram to share her experience of seeing her baby in a 4D scan for the first time. In the caption of her post, Laura teased that her little girl “doesn’t have my nose”, adding the hashtags “#guttted” and “#lucenostrils”.

Some took the caption to mean that Laura was insulting her daughter’s father, and so the reality star has chosen to speak out on the matter.

Earlier this morning, the 34-year-old posted a screenshot of an article which claimed that her words were a ‘thinly veiled dig’ at Gary.

“So fed up of this,” Laura penned alongside the article.

“I’m trying my best to keep everyone else happy during my pregnancy. I have never felt so much stress in my life at what I always imagined would be a very special time,” she confessed.

Laura then went on to explain the meaning behind her caption. “This comment was said to me by Gary, it’s an ongoing joke in his family which I repeated to be inclusive of him,” she detailed. “It’s an Instagram caption for goodness sake.”

The former Love Island star concluded her message by urging the public to give her space. “I’m honestly at my wits end with the media creating negative narratives towards women who are pregnant! If I wanted to make thinly veiled digs at my ex you’d know about it trust me. So stop fuelling online trolls and give me the peace I deserve!” she exclaimed.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

Laura and Gary first met during filming for Celebs Go Dating last year, and subsequently entered into a relationship together.

Laura announced her pregnancy on February 15, and although Gary was included in the reveal video that she shared, he confirmed later that day that they were no longer dating.

Laura has since insisted that the expectant parents will never get back together, but that they are planning on co-parenting their daughter.