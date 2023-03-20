Love Island’s Laura Anderson gets emotional with Mother’s Day card

Laura Anderson has been celebrating being a mum-to-be!

The former Love Island star is currently expecting her first child, following her split from her ex-boyfriend Gary Lucy.

Since sharing the news of her pregnancy and subsequent breakup, Laura has been incredibly candid about her thoughts on becoming a single mum.

As yesterday was Mother’s Day, the 33-year-old took to Instagram earlier today to showcase an adorable card, signed from her unborn child.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

The card featured a sonogram image of Laura’s incoming little one, with a message reading: “Happy Mother’s Day, Can’t wait to meet you mummy”.

“Thank you to the cutest friend @annielx for making me this yesterday,” the reality star penned alongside the card’s image.

“I’m a lucky girl to have such an amazing strong woman in my life that I lean on for so much,” Laura continued with love. “I appreciate you,” she added.

Yesterday marked Laura’s first Mother’s Day as a mum-to-be. The Celebs Go Dating star shocked her fans on February 15 earlier this year, when she revealed that she is expecting her first child.

“My heart is full,” she wrote at the time. “Bubba due Summer ‘23”.

Laura decided to share the news by posting a video montage of moments from her pregnancy so far. The video featured actor Gary Lucy a few times, leading fans to believe that the couple were still in a relationship.

However, shortly after Laura made her pregnancy announcement, Gary confirmed that the couple had since parted ways. They initially met in August of last year, during filming for Celebs Go Dating.

Laura has since been vocal about how she plans to co-parent with Gary, but will ultimately be a single mum.

In a recent post to celebrate International Women’s Day, the Love Island star highlighted other mums in her position. “Happy International Women’s Day to all the single mums out there, the pregnant woman doing this alone,” she penned at the time.

We hope Laura enjoyed her first Mother’s Day!