Love Island’s Laura Anderson finally opens up about her pregnancy

Laura Anderson has been revealing all the details about her pregnancy and her recent breakup with Gary Lucy.

The former Love Island star announced on February 15 that she is currently expecting her first child.

Since revealing the news, the 33-year-old has been keeping quiet on the finer details of her pregnancy so far. However, she has now decided to open up!

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, Laura posted a Q&A box to her 1.5M followers and invited them to ask her questions.

As part of one of her first responses, the reality star confirmed that she is now 14 weeks into her pregnancy, but that she never planned on announcing it so soon. “I wasn’t actually ready to share my pregnancy if I’m honest, but somebody leaked it to the press when I was 8 weeks,” Laura admitted.

The expectant mum then teased that she already knows the sex of her baby. “I did an 8 week DNA test,” she revealed. “I definitely will share it with you guys, I just don’t know when or how at the minute.”

She also jokingly added that she has had a few near-misses when it comes to sharing her baby’s gender. “I keep slipping up so I need to be careful!”

Laura then went on to speak openly about her former relationship with actor Gary Lucy, who she first met on the reality show Celebs Go Dating. The 41-year-old was included in the video of Laura’s pregnancy announcement, but he then subsequently shared that their relationship had ended.

Before confirming that her pregnancy was “planned and worked first time”, Laura went on to speak openly about the idea of being a single mum.

“I think I’ve always seen myself as having children. I didn’t really expect to be a single mum. I’ve always wanted that family unit, but it’s 2023, things happen in life,” she pondered.

Following on from that, Laura was then asked if she is on good terms with Gary. “Definitely not,” she responded without hesitation.

Lastly, Laura noted that she is looking forward to her baby being around Gary’s four older children. “Me and Gary’s ex-wife Natasha have already spoken about this, and we’re already excited for them to be half brother and sister,” she beamed.