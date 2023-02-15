Love Island’s Laura Anderson expecting first child with Gary Lucy

The Love Island family is growing!

Laura Anderson has revealed that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Gary Lucy.

The 33-year-old Scotswoman, who took part in the 2018 series alongside the likes of Dani Dyer and Megan Barton Hanson, revealed the news of her pregnancy on Instagram earlier today.

Laura shared a video montage of key moments from her pregnancy so far, including footage from a baby scan, the growing of her bump and an adorable baby grow which reads, “The One Where We Become Parents”, as a reference to the TV show Friends.

At the end of her video montage, Laura also teased footage from her little one’s gender reveal, but has kept the result under wraps for now with a black-and-white filter.

The couple have since confirmed that they are expecting to become parents this summer, with Laura due to give birth in August.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

Following the reveal of her wonderful news, Laura has received an abundance of love and well-wishes from fellow Love Island alumni.

“Congratulations beautiful,” wrote Faye Winter, who made it to the final of the 2021 series with Teddy Soares. “so happy for you”.

“Congratulations”, added 2019 Love Island star Maura Higgins, alongside several heart-eyes emojis.

“So happy for you darling, the best news ever,” commented winter Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips, who is also currently expecting her first child.

Laura and 41-year-old actor Gary first confirmed their romance in November of last year, after meeting on the reality dating show Celebs Go Dating.

Gary is already a father to four children – India (17), Elvis (11), Sadie (7) and Theodore (4) – whom he shares with his ex-wife Natasha Gray.

Congratulations to Laura and Gary on their happy news!