Love Island’s Laura Anderson denies taking ‘swipe’ at ex Gary Lucy

Laura Anderson has hit back at claims that she has been making ‘swipes’ against her ex.

The former Love Island contestant is currently expecting her first child. Laura fell pregnant with a baby girl with her former boyfriend Gary Lucy, before the pair called time on their relationship.

In recent months, Laura has been vocal about her plans to co-parent with Gary, as well as the struggles she has had in recent months.

Now, the 34-year-old has been criticising speculation that she has been taking a ‘swipe’ at her baby’s father.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, Laura re-shared two headlines from publications that alleged that she had taken a ‘cryptic swipe’ at Gary on social media.

Laura then went on to accuse the headlines of being “always negative towards women.”

“So over it, you can’t have a voice these days about anything it must be a swipe at your poor ex,” she penned alongside the screenshots, before adding: “Change is needed!”

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

In a later post, the mum-to-be went on to express her frustration over speculation about her pregnancy.

“Honestly so fed up of the UK media villainizing women. I’m pregnant! And, still going through a very stressful and public break up while trying to keep my dignity and mouth firmly shut,” Laura wrote dishearteningly.

The reality star concluded her thoughts by insisting that the post in question had nothing to do with Gary.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

“Give me a break instead of creating opportunities for vulnerable women to be trolled. If I wanted to take a swipe at my ex I would have by now and it wouldn’t be through life quotes on Instagram. Stop,” she pleaded.

Laura and Gary first met on Celebs Go Dating last year, and revealed in late December that they were still dating after the series.

Laura then announced the pair’s pregnancy on February 15. Sadly, Gary confirmed later that evening that they had since decided to end their relationship, but that they would co-parent their daughter once she is born.