Love Island’s Kendall Rae Knight shares touching pregnancy update

Kendall Rae Knight is enjoying life as she awaits the birth of her first child.

The former Love Island star, who appeared in the villa in 2018, announced she’s expecting her first child with her footballer partner Andrew Hughes a week ago.

As she shares a heartwarming pregnancy update, Kendall has revealed she already feels like she’s in a ‘baby bubble’.

Opening up to her 756K Instagram followers, the expectant mum showcased an emotional video of her having a scan done and gave a glimpse of her little one on the screen.

The moving audio set over the video sounds like it's from a baby’s perspective, talking about how big they’re growing and being able to hear their mum’s heart beating.

Kendall revealed she is four months along in her pregnancy in the caption of the clip as she wrote, “On [cloud emoji] 9. I can’t believe it’s been a week already since we shared our news”.

“Is the baby bubble meant to start when baby girl/boy is here because I feel like I’ve been in one for 4 months now”.

Many fans of the former Love Islander headed to the comments to share supportive and congratulatory messages for her.

One fan penned, “So beautiful and so exciting for you all”.

“Such a lovely and special moment to see your baby on the scan and to also share with your followers”, wrote a second fan.

A third added, “Awww the most magical time everrr! Enjoy every second”.

When announcing the exciting news of her pregnancy, Knight posted an adorable photo to Instagram of her cradling her baby bump while Andrew proudly held up their baby’s scans.

The 31-year-old revealed, “Mummy & Daddy. After 5 amazing years together we couldn’t be happier to say WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!”.