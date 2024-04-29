Love Island’s Kai Fagan & Sanam Harrinanan confirm engagement

Another Love Island wedding is on the horizon!

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have announced their engagement.

The couple – who first met on, and later won, the ninth series of Love Island in early 2023 – took to Instagram this afternoon to confirm the wonderful news.

In a joint post, the pair revealed five stunning snaps from the moment Kai chose to get down on one knee on a rowboat.

Bride-to-be Sanam looked beautiful for the occasion in a white dress, while Kai opted for a sleek look with a white shirt and matching suit jacket.

The sweet images showcase Sanam’s shocked expression, before the couple share a kiss and pop a bottle of champagne to celebrate.

“Introducing the next Mrs Fagan,” Kai teased in the caption.

“Beautiful, Caring, Loving and Smart are just some of the words that describe you. I love loving you, I love you and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” he added sweetly.

After announcing their engagement, many of the couple’s fellow Love Island alumni have since been congratulating them.

“This is the best news EVER! Congratulations you two!”, commented Ron Hall.

“No way!! Congratulations guys,” replied Casey O’Gorman.

“Congratulations Kai and Sanam !!”, added Jessie Wynter.

After falling in love on the ninth series of Love Island, Kai and Sanam confirmed in July 2023 that they had moved into their first flat together.

Both Kai and Sanam have continued to carry out charity work after their win, particularly with children. On May 10, the couple intend to take part in a charity skydive in aid of Action for Children.

Earlier this month, former PE teacher Kai admitted that the pair were hopeful for marriage and children in the future.

“If we put an expiration date on our relationship – which we’re not – then what’s the point? If we weren’t working towards an engagement, marriage and kids, not necessarily in that order, then we wouldn’t be in the right relationship,” the 25-year-old detailed in an interview with OK!.