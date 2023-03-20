Love Island’s Kai and Sanam tease ‘engagement’ on live radio

Kai and Sanam have been teasing Love Island fans!

The couple were crowned the winners of this year’s winter Love Island series earlier this month. Since returning home from the South African villa, the lovebirds have been taking part in a wealth of interviews, discussing their time on the ITV reality show.

Earlier this morning, the pair appeared on the Asian Network Breakfast programme on the BBC Asian Network radio station.

During their conversation with presenter Nikita Kanda, Sanam gave listeners official confirmation of their relationship status. “We are boyfriend and girlfriend,” she exclaimed.

Host Nikita then informed Kai and Sanam that today is National Proposal Day. “Listen, I’d get down on one knee any day,” Kai joked.

To that end, Nikita’s producer then brought an engagement ring over to Kai, and he proceeded to get down on one ring and ‘propose’.

“Will you marry me?”, he asked, to which Sanam replied: “I accept!”

Sanam later teased that she would expect more for her real proposal. “I would have fancied like a cute little speech, but it’s okay,” she beamed.

“We’ll get the speech later,” Kai responded.

Following their radio interview, fans who hadn't tuned in to the radio programme were left confused when the couple re-shared an image of themselves showing off Sanam’s ring.

“OMG did this just happen live on the @bbcasiannetwork”, the programme’s social media team wrote.

Fans of the Love Island couple subsequently took to social media to figure out whether or not the engagement was real.

“Kai and Sanam are engaged? Say sike,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Kai and Sanam engaged?? Where how when whoomst???”, another follower exclaimed.

Unfortunately, the couple won’t be walking down the aisle any time soon – but hopefully, a real engagement will happen for them in the future!