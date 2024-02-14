Love Island’s Jessie & Will share tearful reunion after long distance

Jessie Wynter and Will Young are finally reunited!

Earlier this month, the former Love Island stars shared a tearful separation, as Jessie had to stay in her native Australia and Will travelled back home to the UK.

At the time, the couple noted on their YouTube channel that farmer Will needed to be in Wales for a career opportunity, while Jessie needed to stay behind in Australia to sort out her old apartment.

Now, after spending time apart, the fan favourites have revealed that they have been reunited, just in time to celebrate Valentine’s Day together.

Earlier today, Jessie took to Instagram to share some adorable snaps of themselves, as well as the sweet Valentine’s decorations that Will organised.

“I AM BACK IN THE UK,” Jessie exclaimed at the beginning of her lengthy caption.

“It has been an emotional time but I have some exciting news for you !! I can now live in the UK for 3 years and what’s even more romantic is that I was able to come back just in time for Valentine’s Day,” the 27-year-old revealed.

“It was very sad having to say goodbye to my friends, family and life in Australia but I know Will and I have such a beautiful life ahead of us and now that my visa is approved for a longer term we can officially start planning our future together,” Jessie continued.

The reality star went on to add: “Everything was very last minute with my flight home, but I came home to Will decorating the room for me and it was the cutest thing ever !!”

Concluding her caption, Jessie penned: “Now that I’m officially living in the UK long term we have some very exciting things coming up which we can’t wait to share with you!!”

Many of the couple’s fans have since taken to Jessie’s comments section to express their delight at their reunion.

“Congratulations girlie! so glad you got to spend this day with Will!” one follower replied.

“So happy you’re reunited,” another added.