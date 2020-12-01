Love Island’s Jessica Hayes suffers a miscarriage at 19-weeks

The former Love Island star Jessica Hayes has sufferd a devastating miscarriage at 19-weeks pregnant, just one week after revealing that she was expecting.

The 27-year-old mum announced the tragic news in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon, where she explains that she sadly lost her second little boy, whom she decided to sweetly name Teddy.

“To Our little teddy,” Jessica wrote, adding, “I’m so sorry I couldn’t keep you safe for a little while longer. I’m sorry I couldn’t take you home. I’m sorry we had to say goodbye this way it wasn’t supposed to be like this.”

“The pain is unbearable and I feel like I’m drowning in grief. My mind spinning thinking of all the what ifs and questions of who you would have grown up to be.”

“When will I wake up from this awful nightmare,” she wondered. “I look at the clock and count the hours of how old you are. Time is moving but you're not here, you're not getting older. It’s not fair. No first times, smiles or laughter.”

“Why did this happen to us? I wish I could have stared at your beautiful face a little while longer and held you in my arms forever. I look down at my empty stomach where you should still be growing safely and I feel so empty without you there, no kicks, no flutters.”

“I could see Presley in you, you were so beautiful, perfectly formed,” Jessica writes, referring to her 17-month-old son, Presley, whom she shares with fiancé Dan Lawry.

“You would never get to play together and be best friends in this world and that hurts so much. He would have loved you, his little brother so much.”

“I’m grateful that we shared 19 weeks together and I carried you for as long as I could before it was your time to gain your wings. You will always be our beautiful son and I promise you will hold the biggest place in our hearts forever my sweet angel.”

“I will make sure the world knows how special you are. Until we meet again my Teddy. Too special for this world.”

“I love you now, forever and always. Your mummy, Daddy and big brother Presley,” Jessica lovingly wrote, alongside an image of Teddy’s foot and hand prints, a white teddy bear, and a card which listed his birth information, including the time he was born, 4:53am November 30 and his name, Teddy Hayes.