Love Island’s Jess Hayes details heartbreaking miscarriage

Jessica Hayes has shared the devastating news that she has suffered a miscarriage.

The former Love Island winner opened up about suffering a second miscarriage to her 359K Instagram followers.

Posting a black and white photo of her with a baby bump, Jess began her caption with a trigger warning for miscarriage.

She wrote, “I debated posting it feels really strange to open up and feel vulnerable but you know I’m always open and honest with you all and it’s hard to pretend I’m ok as it’s been a rough week. But I hope that someone going through the same this might help”.

“I was pregnant and now I’m not. I spoke about my 1st loss and tbh I didn’t know I would be here again earlier this time but it still feels complete sh*t”.

“It’s not really just losing a pregnancy it’s the plans you make, your vision of what that baby or child might of been like, what your family will look like and it gets taken away in a second”.

She continued, “When your experiencing loss you have to pretend you are ok, wipe your tears and carry on because you have a little one, you cook dinner, you read the stories. You do the school run . Nothing stops”.

“It was a traumatic day when it happened which I wasn't really expecting at all i tried to keep busy and go about my day went out which was a big mistake ..rushed home panicked after last time (previous haemorrhage) convinced myself it might be happening again, so I was just happy to get out the other side”.

The 29-year-old went on to reveal that she was going to tell her nearest and dearest she was expecting this Easter weekend.

“I saw a heartbeat at the scan we had the next one this week, I planned to tell my family and friends and the children on Easter this weekend in a special way but I started having symptoms and the scan confirmed the baby had no heartbeat anymore”.

“You see all these things you plan and get excited about are taken away then you need to workout what this next part of your life looks like after. I guess it’s all you have really thought about and planned for the past months. Of course life goes on but you never really forget”.

Hayes then said she would love to welcome more children into the world in the future. “I know I dream of more children one day I love being a mother so much and I hope I’m lucky and blessed enough to be telling a different story next time. I feel extremely lucky to have my beautiful son by my side who seems even more of a blessing each day”.

"The pain is getting better and I’m feeling stronger today going through phases and feeling really sad was yesterdays emotion …I’m not great at just resting but I’m trying”, she added.

After this heartbreaking announcement, many famous faces and fans of Jess’ headed to the comments to share their condolences with her.

Jess is mum to a three-year-old boy named Presley. In 2020, she sadly lost her son Teddy due to a late miscarriage at 19 weeks.