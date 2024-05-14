Love Island’s Jess Hayes announces baby’s birth with sweet name

The Love Island family just got a little bit bigger!

Jess Hayes, who rose to fame by winning the first series of Love Island in 2015, has announced the birth of her baby girl with her businessman fiancé Zeb.

Jess and Zeb welcomed their daughter – who they have named Zendaya Rose, with the nickname Zenny – into the world on April 30. The reality star is also a mum to her four-year-old son Presley from a previous relationship.

The birth of Zendaya comes after Jess experienced two devastating baby losses in recent years. In 2020, Jess confirmed the loss of her son Teddy at 19 weeks, followed by the loss of a second baby in 2023.

Now, as she continues to be in newborn bliss with her baby girl, Jess has opened up for the first time since giving birth.

In an interview with OK!, the 31-year-old recalled that she had a positive birth experience.

"It was a really smooth labour actually, I had a water birth. My partner came home from work and my water broke in the evening so we got to the hospital at about 7pm and I had her at around 10:30pm, it was good,” she gushed.

Jess then went on to recall a brief moment of panic after welcoming Zendaya, as she explained: “The umbilical cord was slightly wrapped around her so she was a little bit purple and wasn’t crying. I think Zeb and I both freaked out a little bit, but she was absolutely fine.”

Praising her baby daughter, Jess noted that Zendaya is a “really chilled baby”. The TV star also teased that it was her fiancé Zeb that came up with their daughter’s name.

"I’ve just been calling her Zenny because I think it’s really cute. My partner Zeb really liked the name Zendaya when I was pregnant but I prefer it shortened – I’ve never heard of the name Zenny before so I like that it’s unique. We had that name planned for a while before she arrived and she suits it,” Jess concluded.