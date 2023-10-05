Love Island’s Jess Harding breaks silence on split from Sammy Root

Jess Harding has broken her silence on her split from Sammy Root.

The pair won Love Island earlier this year, and after rumours that they had gone their separate ways started circulating, Sammy confirmed that their relationship was over.

When announcing their split earlier this week, Sammy revealed the break-up came as a ‘total shock to him’.

Now, Jess has shared her side of the story, admitting she is sad that she and Sammy are no longer an item.

Harding took to her Instagram Stories to answer a Q&A from her 845K followers, with many questions being about her and Sammy.

After one fan asked, ‘How are you doing since your split?’, Jess revealed, “It’s been over a week now since we split, so I’m getting there”.

“We shared a once in a lifetime experience together so of course I’m sad”.

Another of the 23-year-old’s social media followers asked the question on many of her fans’ minds: ‘Why did you and Sammy spit?’.

Jess responded, “I really don’t want to go into detail by doing a big statement but we’re just very different and behave differently and that’s it”.

Explaining ‘what’s next for Jess’, the former Love Islander admitted, “I want to work on myself and really make the most of the opportunity I have been given”.

“Winning Love Island was the best thing ever and I am still so grateful for everyone who voted for us. My In The Style collection will be landing soon so I have lots to keep me busy!”.

Sammy released a lengthy statement at the start of the week to announce the sad news that he and Jess broke up.

He said, “Yes we had a private conversation regarding our relationship but this was left up in the air as Jess is still away and we haven’t had a chance to speak in person. For me to then see today via the media that we had officially broken up came as a total shock.”

“To be totally clear – I at least wanted a face to face conversation to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be the respectful way forward. We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I genuinely saw a future with Jess”.

Root concluded, “I was committed and respectful to our relationship. Unfortunately things don’t always work out the way you’d hoped. Despite how this has all played out today. I think Jess is an amazing woman and genuinely wish her all the best".