Love Island’s Jake Cornish announces shocking career move

Jake Cornish is stepping into the limelight again!

The former Love Island star has mostly kept out of the public eye ever since he left the infamous villa at the end of the 2021 series.

After departing from the villa as a single man, Jake then went on to run three businesses – a bed and mattress company, an outdoor furniture company and promotions company.

However, the reality contestant has now surprised fans with a completely unexpected career change.

In a post to his Instagram account last night, the 25-year-old announced the exciting news that he has landed his first acting role.

Jake will be playing a key role in the upcoming film Mr Hyde: The Untold Story. To share his new gig, he uploaded a production image of himself in character, looking suave as he sits in a velvet red chair.

"Meet DI Jacobs," he teased at the beginning of his caption. "Over the moon to announce that I am playing such a big role in the new @mrhyde_2022 untold story film."

Jake then went on to explain what his first acting role means to him.

"Who knows ? New change of career. I’ve always wanted to be involved in films and here we are. An actor,” he exclaimed. “I can’t wait to get started on filming."

Once he posted about his new gig, Jake began to receive a huge amount of well-wishes and support from his fanbase.

“Smashed it,” wrote one follower. “congrats Jake, you deserve all these opportunities, such a nice guy”.

Credit: ITV

“Good on you lad hope you smash it,” added another.

This is Jake’s biggest star-studded career move since his time on Love Island. The former water engineer spent the majority of his time coupled up with Liberty Poole in the villa, and the pair even became boyfriend and girlfriend during their time together.

However, the romance eventually faded away between the two and they mutually decided to leave the villa just a few days before the series finale.