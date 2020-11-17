Love Island’s Jaimie Jewitt shares adorable message for his baby girl

Former Love Island stars, Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt welcomed the birth of their first child together, a beautiful baby girl they adorably named Nell Sophia Jewitt, just three weeks ago.

New dad Jamie has been taking his fatherhood role very seriously, and shared the sweetest message for his little girl. "There’s no better feeling than seeing her recognise me a little more each day," the 27-year-old lovingly wrote.

"You’re going to see a lot more of this face little Nell! And while you gradually get more and more beautiful, unfortunately you’ll watch me get a little older, a little greyer and a little uglier each day," he added, alongside a gorgeous photo of him cradling his gorgeous daughter, as they're seen adoringly gazing into each other's eyes.

Meanwhile, Jamie's followers were quick to reassure the new dad that he's doing a great job, encouraging him to enjoy every moment. "Don’t waste a second it goes by so fast," one follower wrote, while another commented, "Such a lucky little girl to have such amazing parents. Enjoy every moment".

It seems the new parents are absolutely smitten with their little bundle of joy, as Jamie, overcome with emotion, shared the news of his daughter's arrival on Instagram three weeks ago, writing, "After all of life’s ups and downs I can honestly say this morning brought on a monumental change of perspective."

"From this day forward I promise to be the very best version of myself for you and your mum and do my best to give you both everything you could possibly ask for," he added, followed by a red heart emoji.

Since then the new dad has also shared snaps of him and his baby girl having a snooze on the sofa, out for a walk in the park and even going to collect her birth certificate as a family.

We can't wait to see what other adventures this father and daughter duo get up to!