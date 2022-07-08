Love Island’s Jack Keating reveals who he had his eye on in Casa Amor

Jack Keating’s Love Island journey was short and sweet, coming to an end during last night’s dramatic episode which featured the highly anticipated Casa Amor recoupling.

23-year-old Jack, who’s Boyzone star Ronan Keating’s son, failed to make a connection with any of the original villa girls, however, that didn’t stop him from having great chats throughout his time in Casa Amor, with his eye on one Islander in particular.

During his exit interview, Jack revealed that out of all the original villa girls, paramedic Paige Thorne was the Islander who he fancied the most.

“She’s a gorgeous girl and getting to know her was amazing. She was one of the nicest girls I’ve ever chatted to,” Jack commented, adding, “She was so easy to talk to and I felt like I could talk to her about anything.”

Speaking about his experience overall, the Dublin native said he was “nervous as hell,” adding that he “had a great time there.”

“I met some great guys and it was nice getting to know the girls. It just went up a bit too fast,” Jack said. “As we were getting into it, it wrapped up. But I had a really great time, a great couple of days so no complaints!”

Jack’s Love Island journey might not have been as memorable as he would have liked, but his final farewell took us all by surprise.

As the Islanders were saying their goodbyes to the Casa Amor boys and girls who didn’t get picked during last night’s recoupling, viewers were left in absolute hysterics at the final message fan-favourite Islander Ekin Sue had for Jack.

Ekin Sue approached Jack and delivered the best one-liner of the night, saying, “Life is a rollercoaster, eh?” quoting the famous Ronan Keating song, Life is a Rollercoaster. Catching on to the clever reference, Jack grinned before saying his farewells.