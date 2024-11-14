Love Island’s India Reynolds admits why she chose to freeze her eggs

India Reynolds has opened up about her experience with freezing her eggs.

The reality star began freezing her eggs last year at King's Fertility in London, and she later went on to do a second round at the start of this year.

India – who found fame on Love Island in 2019 and finished in third place with her now-ex Ovie Soko – has since been revealing her journey with the process.

In an interview with MailOnline, the 33-year-old explained the reason why she chose to freeze her eggs.

“I'm 33 now and I'm not with anyone. And at some point I would love to have a family,” she confessed.

“The first time I did it, I found it really emotionally difficult, much harder than I expected. I think it does bring up a lot of feelings of, ‘Why am I having to do this? Why am I not in a relationship?’ It does shine a light on those aspects,” she continued, adding that she felt “much more confident” in the second round.

India went on to confess that freezing her eggs was physically and mentally difficult.

“The hormones are quite intense. You have to inject every day for about two weeks. Your body, your ovaries, well, you're very bloated,” she stated.

“Then you have to have the procedure to remove them, which is done under sedation. Obviously when you're recovering from that, it is quite sore and uncomfortable afterwards, so it's probably like a good month of feeling not like yourself,” she revealed.

India also shared how her results have been so far, saying: “The first time I did it, I only got four eggs, and I was really hoping to get more and then when I did it the second time, I went in much more relaxed. I was probably in a bit of a better place and then I got 10.”

Later, India was asked if she would want to appear on Love Island: All Stars, to which she replied: “Never say never. So, wait and see, and if opportunities come up, maybe. But being in the villa is crazy, and when you come out it's so crazy that I don't know if I would be up for doing that again.”