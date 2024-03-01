Love Island’s Georgia Steel confesses why Tom & Molly ‘upset’ her

Love Island’s Georgia Steel has opened up about why she feels ‘upset’ towards Tom Clare and Molly Smith.

The reality stars all appeared together in the recent spin-off series Love Island: All Stars. Georgia claimed fourth place in the final with Toby Aromolaran, while Molly and Tom finished the series as winners.

Throughout her time on All Stars, Georgia had plenty of disagreements with her fellow Islanders, including Molly and Tom. The 25-year-old has also been the main subject of backlash and trolling from Love Island viewers.

Now, as she adjusts to life outside of the villa, Georgia has admitted that she feels ‘disappointed’ by Tom and Molly.

In a recent interview with The Sun, the reality star was asked if she has kept in touch with her castmates following All Stars.

“I haven’t heard from Molly or Tom since leaving the villa but, yeah, that’s upsetting,” she confessed.

“I think it’s disappointing as we all know how it is coming out of the villa, we know the heat we get and it’s been shown that I got a lot of hate. It does make me sad for sure,” she continued.

“I feel some people I went through that experience with are still targeting me and that’s rubbish. I am a bit gutted about it to be honest,” she added, referring to Tom recently branding Georgia as the “snakiest Islander” on the Wednesdays podcast.

Georgia, who originally appeared on Love Island back in 2018, went on to state where she stands with the couple.

“With what’s gone on in the press with Molly and Tom, I will be taking a step back now. I am just hurt,” she explained.

"It’s like kicking someone when they are down a bit, and people kicking me when I am down is just not helping the situation. People should know better, especially being in the industry themselves,” she concluded, adding: “I don’t hate Molly and Tom and I don’t think they are a bad couple.”