Love Island’s Faye Winter hits back at Sammy Root romance rumours

Faye Winter has responded to claims that she has been getting ‘cosy’ with Sammy Root.

On Sunday night, the 2021 Love Island finalist and the reigning champion of the ITV series attended the Pride of Britain Awards.

After the ceremony, the reality stars were spotted waiting for a taxi together. In photographs obtained by The Sun, Sammy was seen putting his arm around Faye as she burst into laughter.

The photos then led many to speculate that the pair have been getting to know one another romantically, during the same week that Sammy confirmed his breakup from co-star Jess Harding.

Faye has also been known to be single since February of this year, when she announced her split from her ex-boyfriend Teddy Soares.

However, leading on from her photos with Sammy, Faye has now taken the opportunity to shut down any relationship rumours.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 28-year-old posted a comment to refute the speculation.

“Or I’m just saying goodbye to someone,” she penned, alongside a cry-laughing emoji.

“I’ll have a school register by the end of the year with the amount of people you have me ‘cosying up with’,” Faye added with sarcasm.

The speculation surrounding Faye and Sammy came just five days after he announced his split from fellow Love Island winner Jess.

“We had a private conversation regarding our relationship but this was left up in the air as Jess is still away and we haven’t had a chance to speak in person,” he wrote at the time.

“I at least wanted a face to face conversation to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be the respectful way forward. We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I genuinely saw a future with Jess,” Sammy continued.

“I was committed and respectful to our relationship. Unfortunately things don’t always work out the way you’d hoped,” he concluded.