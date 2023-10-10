SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Love Island’s Faye Winter hits back at Sammy Root romance rumours

by

Faye Winter has responded to claims that she has been getting ‘cosy’ with Sammy Root.

On Sunday night, the 2021 Love Island finalist and the reigning champion of the ITV series attended the Pride of Britain Awards.

After the ceremony, the reality stars were spotted waiting for a taxi together. In photographs obtained by The Sun, Sammy was seen putting his arm around Faye as she burst into laughter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAMMY ROOT (@sammyroot_)

The photos then led many to speculate that the pair have been getting to know one another romantically, during the same week that Sammy confirmed his breakup from co-star Jess Harding.

Faye has also been known to be single since February of this year, when she announced her split from her ex-boyfriend Teddy Soares.

However, leading on from her photos with Sammy, Faye has now taken the opportunity to shut down any relationship rumours.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Faye Winter (@faye__winter)

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 28-year-old posted a comment to refute the speculation.

“Or I’m just saying goodbye to someone,” she penned, alongside a cry-laughing emoji.

“I’ll have a school register by the end of the year with the amount of people you have me ‘cosying up with’,” Faye added with sarcasm.

The speculation surrounding Faye and Sammy came just five days after he announced his split from fellow Love Island winner Jess.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAMMY ROOT (@sammyroot_)

“We had a private conversation regarding our relationship but this was left up in the air as Jess is still away and we haven’t had a chance to speak in person,” he wrote at the time.

“I at least wanted a face to face conversation to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be the respectful way forward. We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I genuinely saw a future with Jess,” Sammy continued.

“I was committed and respectful to our relationship. Unfortunately things don’t always work out the way you’d hoped,” he concluded.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.