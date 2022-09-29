Love Island’s Ekin-Su becomes the latest queen to collaborate with BPerfect Cosmetics

Following her recent visit to Dublin to launch the BPerfect Cosmetics Mega Store in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, where she met with fans and explored the beauty brand’s best-loved products, Love Island winner Ekin-Su has decided to join forces with BPerfect Cosmetics to create her own collection for the brand. Ekin-Su is the latest in a long line of influential collaborators who’ve worked with the brand, including Jac Jossa, Laura B, Alinna, Lord Chyna, Stacey Marie, Make Up With JAH, Ellie Kelly and many others.

A fan of BPerfect Cosmetics since well before she visited the Dublin store, Ekin-Su relied on some of the brand’s cult products while in the villa, and she and her Love Island housemates shared her Body Talk to achieve that all-important radiance.

Sign up now here



“BPerfect is a great brand. The products are great quality, and the ingredients are really good for the skin,” says the Turkish icon. “I was using the Body Talk in the villa all the time on my legs and the girls were sharing the products with me to get that lovely shimmer.”

Love Island 2022 broke records for its viewership, with Ekin-Su and Davide winning the hearts of millions of fans. With her flawless looks, warm smile, ambition and energetic spirit, she’s the perfect ambassador for BPerfect Cosmetics.

“We’re beyond excited to announce this collaboration,” says BPerfect Cosmetics Founder and CEO Brendan McDowell. “Ekin-Su has this vitality that’s just so infectious – everyone she meets just lights up around her. I know our beauty-loving customers are going to be queueing up for this new collection.”

Visit BPerfect’s new store on Level 2 of Blanchardstown Shopping Centre or shop online at Bperfectcosmetics.com.

You can also keep up to date on the latest news on the BPerfect x Ekin-Su collaboration by signing up to the mailing list: https://www.bperfectcosmetics.com/pages/coming-soon-ekin-su