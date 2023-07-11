Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti responds to drugs accusations

Davide Sanclimenti has spoken out amid accusations of taking drugs.

The former Love Island contestant, who won last year’s summer series, was videoed by publication The Sun during a recent holiday in Ibiza.

At the time that the brief clip was taken, Davide was on a work trip to shoot a promotional campaign for BoohooMan.

The star went on to enjoy some downtime in a nightclub on July 2, just three days after confirming his split from fellow Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu.

In the footage, which was first published on Saturday, Davide could be seen snorting an unconfirmed white substance from the back of his hand.

Now, a few days after the snaps were released, the 28-year-old has released a statement in response to fans’ queries.

“Ciao everyone, you may have seen some stories about me over my trip in Ibiza. It was no secret that the last few weeks have been difficult for me,” Davide wrote, alluding to his recent breakup from Ekin-Su.

“There was a speculation about my behavior and a video which was questionable, however below the surface of this I did something that’s not nice to see and was not acting like myself,” he explained.

Davide continued by writing: “The true story is not what has been described from a couple of pictures. I found myself in awkward situations, in a vulnerable state..”

The reality star concluded his message by looking to the future.

“All I can say now is that I want to move on and focus on my career, my wellbeing and my loved ones. I hugely appreciated the many supportive messages around me,” he penned.

Yesterday evening, Davide’s ex Ekin-Su spoke out for the first time since their split was confirmed last month.

In her statement, the 28-year-old thanked her fans for their support and noted that “it’s time to realign & get back to work”, adding that she has “an exciting year ahead”.