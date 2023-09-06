Love Island’s Davide & Ekin-Su reveal their relationship status

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have opened up about their relationship for the first time!

The former Love Island champions, who won the ITV dating show in 2022, shocked fans in June when they announced their split.

However, just two months later, the reality stars teased that they had rekindled their romance, after they embarked on a holiday to Turkey together for Ekin-Su’s birthday.

Following on from a few weeks of speculation, Ekin-Su and Davide have finally broken their silence on what the nature of their relationship is.

Last night, the pair took to the red carpet of the National Television Awards, during which they were asked if they are back together.

“We’re just enjoying each other’s company,” Davide responded teasingly, adding: “We leave the mysteries.”

When asked if they are just platonic, Ekin-Su replied: “Leave it to the imagination. You can label it whatever you want to label it. But we are enjoying each other’s company and we’re very happy.”

28-year-old Davide then said: “We say in Italy, ‘If there are roses, they will bloom.'”

Wrapping up the discussion, the Turkish actress explained: “The thing is – a relationship is like a roller coaster, right? A real relationship has ups and downs.”

In his final remarks, Davide noted coyly: “We’re enjoying the roller coaster.”

Credit: Davide Sanclimenti Instagram

On June 30, Davide took to social media and shared a statement, announcing that he and Ekin-Su were no longer together.

“I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best. I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time, I will continue to support Ekin in anyway possible,” the Italian model wrote at the time.

The Love Island winners have since enjoyed a lavish holiday together, with both of them choosing to post adorable snaps of themselves together in Turkey.