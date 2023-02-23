Love Island’s Danica Taylor reveals all about Movie Night

Danica Taylor has been spilling all the behind-the-scenes secrets about Love Island!

The former Islander, who appeared as a bombshell during last summer’s series, has been opening up to OK! about the magic of Movie Night.

The drama-filled night began at the tail end of last night’s edition of Love Island, and viewers can expect to see even more unfold this evening.

Ahead of tonight’s episode, Danica has been sharing a few fascinating facts about one of the most exciting Love Island twists.

Firstly, the 21-year-old noted that all of the Islanders’ reactions to the Movie Night footage are genuine. “Producers filmed us taking our seats a few times, but then you don’t have to repeat reactions or get different angles so what you see on TV is the real drama!”, she wrote to OK!.

Danica then went on to explain that the well-known alcohol limit on Love Island continues for Movie Night. “When you see the Islanders with prosecco and pints in front of them during the clips, only the first drink is actually an alcoholic one, though,” she shared. “Then the reveals are just fizzy apple juice or something. Not quite so glamorous!”

“I think producers did give us a second drink later though – probably to take the edge off after all the drama,” Danica added.

The former Islander also noted that there is usually very little debate surrounding which clips to play that evening. “When it comes to choosing which videos to watch after getting the questions right, it’s surprisingly easy,” Danica admitted. “It’s only really the people paired up who are desperate to see certain clips.”

However, Danica confirmed that the intensity of the drama on-screen is definitely felt off-screen, too. “The drama movie night causes is like a domino effect sweeping across the villa – everyone is in such a sour mood and trying to come to terms with the disloyalty,” she teased.

Lastly, Danica decided to share her thoughts on who she wants to win this year’s winter series. “I actually hope Tom and Samie win. They’ve become two of my favourites in the past week,” she exclaimed.

We’ll just have to wait and see if her prediction comes true!