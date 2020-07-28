Love Island star Dani Dyer is pregnant with her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Dani Dyer, who is pregnant with her first child.

The Love Island star and her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence are expecting their first child together. The reality star confirmed the news this afternoon and said she is so excited to become a mum for the first time.

Dani posted an adorable photo of her and Sammy to announce the news. She also shared a snap of her sonogram alongside the photo of her and her beau.

She wrote: "Little bubba can’t believe you are going to be ours. Me and Sammy are so excited to start this next chapter in our lives, feel so lucky and grateful..2021."

We are so excited for the 24-year-old!