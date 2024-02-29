Love Island’s Dani Dyer discusses being ‘blessed’ with twin girls

Dani Dyer has been opening up about being a twin-mum.

The former Love Island star, who appeared in the villa in 2018, welcomed her twin daughters, Summer and Star, into the world in May of last year with her partner Jarrod Bowen.

Dani is also a proud mum to her three-year-old son Santiago from a previous relationship.

In a new candid insight into her experience with motherhood, the 27-year-old has reflected on being ‘overwhelmed’ when she first became a mum to twins.

While also admitting that she’s ‘blessed to have them’, Dani shared positive advice for mums who may be feeling overwhelmed.

While having a catch-up with her 3.7M Instagram followers on her Stories, Dani answered a Q&A from some of her fans.

One fan asked the mum-of-three, ‘Having twins myself- any advice for an extremely overwhelmed mum to be?’

Dani responded by saying, “Honestly you are so blessed.. I was so overwhelmed especially at the start.. But 9 months in I honestly love it so much (never thought I would ever say that at the beginning).

“Yes it’s hard and everything is double but it is so special and you will find your own rhythm and routine”.

Credit: Dani Dyer Instagram

Dyer also shared some important advice for any mums who may be struggling by adding, “Always make sure you speak to someone whenever your having a bad day and also accept any help you possibly can”.

As Summer and Star’s first birthday is fast approaching, Dani was also asked by another social media follower, ‘Are you doing a party for the twins 1st birthday?'.

Unveiling an adorable picture of her daughters in matching outfits, the former reality TV star explained, “Yes I am! I have slowly started to organise it & can’t believe I am even planning it! Time really has flown”.