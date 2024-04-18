SHEmazing!
Love Island’s Dani Dyer details surgery for ‘missing’ coil

Dani Dyer has revealed that she has to undergo surgery, following a mishap with her birth control.

The former Love Island winner is currently a mum to 11-month-old twin daughters Summer and Star, as well as her three-year-old son Santiago from a previous relationship.

Following the arrival of her twins, Dani has previously stated that she does not intend to have more children with her boyfriend, footballer Jarrod Bowen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

However, the reality star has now noted that she could have ‘ended up’ welcoming another baby, as her coil has been dislodged.

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, the 27-year-old posted a video to explain her situation.

”Good evening everyone, how are you all? So, long story cut short, because I do like to babble,” she joked.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

”I had to have a couple of appointments today. One of them was to check my mirena coil because I’ve not really been getting on with it, at all really. I thought, ‘Let me just go and get it checked, and see what could be going on’… and it’s gone missing,” Dani confessed, adding: “Well, not that it’s gone missing – it’s been completely dislodged, moved.”

The mum-of-three went on to reassure her followers, noting: ”[The doctor] said that what’s happened is completely rare, by the way. So to anyone that’s got it, I don’t want to scare you. I don’t want you all ringing your GPs tomorrow!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

”I’ve basically got to have keyhole surgery to remove it, where it is embedded. I know it’s nothing too major or anything, but I just can’t believe it. I have been… I can’t believe what’s happened,” she exclaimed.

Alongside her video clip, Dani jokingly penned: ”Imagine I could have ended up with a fourth child this year!”

In an Instagram Q&A last October, Dani confirmed that three kids is enough for her, writing at the time: “I couldn’t imagine having another one currently. 4 kids is a lot and my car would have to be even bigger than what it is now.”

