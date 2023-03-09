Love Island’s Dani Dyer details unusual pregnancy symptom

Dani Dyer has revealed her latest pregnancy side effect which she has described as “bizarre”.

The former Love Island star announced she is expecting twins with her partner Jarrod Bowen in January of this year.

Dani has now opened up about a recent symptom of carrying twins that she is experiencing while answering fans’ questions in a Q&A on her Instagram Stories.

Posting a mirror photo of herself as she cradles her blossoming baby bump to her 3.6M Instagram followers, Dani answered a question by a fan who said she had issues walking when pregnant with her twins.

Dyer explained, “Oh bless you. By the end of the day I honestly can't walk anymore… I have to get in bed quite early as by the evening everything aches and hurts”.

“I woke up with a limp the other day”, she continued. “Whole day I was limping then the following day was absolutely fine! very bizarre”.

Credit: Instagram

Last month, Dani also spoke about other symptoms she was experiencing with her twins that she hadn’t had with her two-year-old Santi.

“I’ve been exhausted! I didn’t really have that symptom with Santi (just severe migraines)”.

“But I have never felt so tired in my life! The past couple of weeks I’ve started feeling more like myself but that first trimester was horrendous”.

Dani announced she was expecting her identical twin girls with an adorable post of her son holding up a sign that reads, ‘I’m going to be a big brother to twins’.

Sharing an update on baby name choices earlier today, Dani excitedly told her followers she has their daughters’ names chosen.

“Yes, baby girls' names have finally been chosen. I really hope we are sticking to these ones but I can't see us changing them now”.