Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard is joining another reality dating show

The former Love Island star, Curtis Pritchard is still looking for love, and has just signed up for yet another reality dating show. This time though, it’s the widely popular Celebs Go Dating.

Curtis was a last-minute signing for the new series of Celebs Go Dating according to The Sun, after it was recently revealed that the 24-year-old was single again and still looking for ‘the one’.

It was an absolute joy to watch Curtis find his way and fall in and out of love in the 2019 series of Love Island, and we can’t wait to see how he gets on this time around. However, it should come as no surprise that he would be up for another reality show experience, as it seems to run in the family.

Curtis’ brother, former Strictly Come Dancing professional, A.J. Pritchard has just entered the new I’m A Celeb castle, in the show’s long-awaited twentieth series, which has been captivating viewers across the nation.

According to an inside source, “As one of the Pritchard brothers, [Curtis] is now one of the most sought-after celebrities on the box and, thanks to being in the villa, has proven he’s a natural for reality telly.”

Other Celebs Go Dating participants include former Strictly Come Dancing star Karim Zeroual along with nightclub boss Wayne Lineker.