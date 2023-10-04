Love Island’s Chyna Mills & Strictly’s Neil Jones welcome first child

The Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing families just got a little bit bigger!

Casa Amor bombshell Chyna Mills and professional dancer Neil Jones have welcomed their first child together.

The couple are now parents to a beautiful baby girl.

Chyna and Neil, who are also engaged to be married, took to social media to share the wonderful news. The new parents uploaded a heartwarming black and white snap of their new arrival's tiny feet.

Chyna simply captioned the adorable post, "Our hearts are so full".

The new parents also shared the wonderful news with Hello, revealing, “Mum and baby are doing really well, she's everything we hoped for and more”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate the pair on the birth of their little one.

Strictly pro dancer Gorka Marquez penned, “Congrats guys”, while Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec wrote, “Massive congratulations”.

“Awww!! Congratulations!”, added former Love Island star Demi Jones.

Chyna and Neil initially confirmed their romance to the world in October 2022, after months of speculation.

In April of this year, the couple then announced that they were expecting their first child together. Alongside their baby news, they also revealed their engagement.

Speaking to Hello! in April, Strictly pro Neil admitted that he had been planning on popping the question to Chyna for a while.

"I'd already planned to ask Chyna to marry me before we knew she was pregnant. Then we found out and I was like: 'Oh, this is brilliant, everything is coming together,'” the 41-year-old exclaimed, after proposing to Chyna while on holiday in Bali.

“After the baby news, we were on cloud nine – and now this. It still doesn't feel real," 24-year-old Chyna gushed at the time.