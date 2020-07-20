Love Island’s Chris Taylor responds to Maura relationship rumours

Love Island star Chris Taylor has responded to rumours that he is dating fellow contestant Maura Higgins. During an appearance on Vicky Pattinson’s podcast, the reality star agreed that they had potential to be a strong couple, but are strictly friends at the moment.

He said: “We’ve never really thought about it like that, we’re just super close mates. We care about each other, we look out for each other, we basically bully each other.”

“I don’t think we ever say anything nice to each other’s faces, but that’s our banter,” he shared.

“She’s Irish and it’s the Irish banter and that’s my kind of banter. If you were around us together you’d think, 'These two f**king hate each other!' [But] we don’t.”

He stressed that their friendship is strictly platonic, “We like each other and the thing is, it’s never been something that’s crossed our minds and it wouldn’t happen for the fact that we don’t want to ruin our friendship.”

During their time on Love Island, viewers said that the pair suited each other so much more than Maura and Curtis. The dancer and Irish model broke up earlier this year after dating since summer 2019. Maura confirmed their split in March.

“Curtis and I have made the decision to separate. We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship,” she wrote.

The model explained, “We tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future.”