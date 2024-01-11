Love Island’s Chris Taylor opens up about Maura Higgins breakup

Chris Taylor has revealed an insight into his split from Maura Higgins.

The former Love Island castmates first met on the fifth series of the show in 2019.

While Maura and Chris did not start a romance during their time in the famous villa, they did form a strong friendship, which later turned into a relationship.

In November 2020, the reality stars confirmed that they were dating. Sadly, after six months together, their split was unveiled in the following year.

Credit: Instagram

Now, as he prepares to join the new spin-off series Love Island: All Stars, Chris has chosen to divulge where he stands with his ex-girlfriend.

In an interview with OK! ahead of the All Stars launch next week, Chris was asked if he had been anxious to join the show, due to the possibility of a reunion with Maura in the villa.

"I didn't feel anything about it. Obviously we were together three years ago,” the 33-year-old recalled.

Credit: Instagram

"We had a very cool split and we've been fine since, and we've both moved on. And I knew she was in a relationship so the odds are she wasn't going to be in there. But it hasn't really concerned me either way really as we've both moved past it,” he admitted.

Chris then went on to admit if the former couple’s breakup subsequently had a negative impact on their friendship.

"It's tough, and it does change things, and obviously the dynamic's totally changed after you've been in a relationship,” he explained.

Credit: Instagram

“Unfortunately, it doesn't go back to how it was before, which is just a sad reality of life,” he added.

Earlier this week, Chris was confirmed as one of the original twelve contestants for the All Stars lineup. Hosted by Maya Jama, the series will see former Islanders return to the villa in South Africa for a second chance at love.

Love Island: All Stars begins this Monday, January 15, at 9pm on ITV2.