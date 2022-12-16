Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst reveals daughter has ‘dreaded Strep A’

Former Love Islander star Chloe Crowhurst has revealed the worrying news that her baby daughter Aria has been diagnosed with Strep A.

Chloe took to Instagram to share that her eight-month-old’s face “looked bad” and she was “so worried” about her, and encouraged parents to get their children checked if they are concerned.

Crowhurst posted a video of her little one in the bath to her Instagram Stories and explained, “My baby girl has the dreaded strep A. I honestly have the symptoms saved in my phone and have read lots of info on this because I was SO worried like most mummy’s are”.

“I feel like symptoms vary so much in each individual, I’m going to share Aria’s with you. They aren’t just the text book symptoms! I honestly went to the doctor because her face looked so bad, didn't expect it to be strep A”.

“Breaks my heart but she’s doing just fine. But we know our babies better than anyone, always get them checked if you’re worried x”.

The former reality TV star went on to describe her baby’s symptoms. “Sores on her chin, that was open and have now become infected. Rash all over her body, some blistery and dry rash on her tummy”.

“Spots all over her throat (which I didn’t see until the doctors checked). Was completely not herself, just clingy and randomly crying! She also wouldn’t sleep at night”.

Chloe, who appeared on Love Island in 2017, welcomed little Aria into the world in April of this year with her boyfriend David Houghton.

Strep A has been on the rise in recent times. It is a bacteria that can cause infection, most commonly in the throat and skin. In rarer and more serious cases, the bacteria can cause life-threatening diseases and illnesses.