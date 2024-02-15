Love Island’s Chloe Burrows addresses ‘cheating’ rumours

Chloe Burrows has responded to allegations that she ‘cheated’ on her ex-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran.

The former couple, who first met on ITV reality show Love Island in 2021, announced their split in October 2022.

During last night’s episode of Love Island: All Stars, Toby was voted ‘most likely to cheat’.

Speaking to his co-star Anton Danyluk afterwards, Toby got emotional as he admitted: “It hurts to get cheated on. To be classed as a cheater when you’ve… I don’t even know at that moment what I even… I should have just kept quiet.”

The 24-year-old continued: “Bro, I can’t lie to you, I’ll tell you right now. I was probably going to like… with that girl. She was it, I was happy. It’s like soulmate vibes. And then after that s**t happened, honestly, it was the hardest time in my life. Hands down.”

After previously confirming that she was his first girlfriend, viewers have since theorised that Toby was hinting at Chloe being unfaithful.

Now, following on from his comments, Chloe has taken the opportunity to subtly respond.

On her Instagram stories, the 28-year-old re-shared a clip from her podcast Chloe vs The World, alongside her best friend and previous Love Island winner, Millie Court.

Using tea emojis in her caption, Chloe responds in the clip to a message from a listener, asking for advice on partners who cheat.

“Every boy that I’ve ever been with that’s gone on holiday has cheated on me. Something about, you know, different water means different morals. What is that all about?” Chloe questioned.

Seemingly denying Toby’s allegations, she stated: “Girls don’t do that. They literally wouldn’t do that.”

Millie agreed by adding: “Why is it that loads of our exes have done that? When you’re not there, they think they can get away with it. We always find out.”

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.