Love Island’s Casey O’Gorman discusses current dating situation

Casey O’Gorman has been opening up about his current dating life.

The former Love Island star first appeared in the villa in 2023 during the winter series, before going on to star in Love Island: All Stars earlier this year.

Despite appearing on the reality dating show twice, Casey is single and revealed he hasn’t been on a date since leaving the villa.

In a new interview with OK!, Casey admitted he used to be a ‘serial dater’ but now won’t take a girl out ‘unless it’s something serious’.

He explained, “I used to be this serial dater and would go on dates two or three days a week before I went on Love Island, but now I've not been on one since I came out of the villa”.

"I don't really like to anymore unless it's something serious and with a girl I like. Otherwise, we get seen at a restaurant and someone takes a picture and then it just fizzles out, or I get seen with a girl and it's like ‘sparks romance rumours’”.

O’Gorman went on to reveal that he wouldn’t appear on Love Island for a third time but would consider other dating shows.

When asked if he’d go on Celebrity First Dates or Celebs Go Dating, Casey said, “I think I would. I know people, like Josh Ritchie who's done Celebs Go Dating and he said it's good fun”.

“And I feel like I'd love something like that because at the end of the day any chance in getting myself a girlfriend that's something that might benefit me, and maybe something were I'm paired up with someone by dating experts that could maybe be better for me”.

The reality star went on to admit, “I've never had a dating specialist organise a date for me before so why not give it a go? I mean anything's better than my current situation now”.