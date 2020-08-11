Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde shares daughter’s dainty name

Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey have revealed the name of their daughter and they couldn’t have picked a cuter moniker.

The reality stars decided to call their little girl Delilah.

Cara confirmed the news on Instagram by sharing a beautiful photo of her, Nathan and their gorgeous daughter, “Here she is our Princess. Delilah delaHoyde-Massey,” she captioned the image.

The doting mum-of-two also posted a photo of their son Freddie kissing little Delilah on the forehead. The mum couldn’t help but gush about her adorable kids, “So happy that I can finally post my favourite photo on my camera roll. My babies.”

The Love Island star gave birth to her daughter, her second child with Nathan Massey, at the end of July. Cara has been praised for being so open and honest about motherhood and post-birth recovery since returning home from the hospital with baby Delilah.

Speaking about her life as a mum-of-two so far, Cara said that the best thing she has learned is to give herself time.

“After thinking I’m superwoman and can be back doing everything I did a week ago, a hungry baby that needed breastfeeding in the middle of Asda broke me,” she shared.

Cara and Nathan met on the 2016 series of Love Island and went on to win the show. The couple tied the knot in 2019. Their first child, son Freddie, was born in December 2017.