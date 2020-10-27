Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow gives birth to her first child

Former Love Island star, Camilla Thurlow has welcomed the birth of her first child, with boyfriend Jamie Jewitt.

The new mum announced the wonderful news on Instagram this afternoon. "Nell Sophia Jewitt | 4:32am 27th October 6lb 5oz," Camilla wrote, revealing their daughter's gorgeous name.

"There may be a thousand new photos on my camera roll, but none of them could ever do justice to the way you have lit up our lives," she added. Camilla also posted three beautiful photos of their baby girl, just moments after she was born.

Meanwhile, new dad Jamie also took to Instagram to share his own excitement. "After all of life’s ups and downs I can honestly say this morning brought on a monumental change of perspective."

"From this day forward I promise to be the very best version of myself for you and your mum and do my best to give you both everything you could possibly ask for," the 27-year-old wrote.

The couple announced their pregnancy to the world via an endearingly cheesy video posted to Camilla’s Instagram page on May 17, where the couple showed how their own family and friends were told the big news.

Congratulations to you both, what an exciting adventure!