Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt expecting baby #1

Huge congratulations are in order for Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, who are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who met on Love Island in 2017, confirmed the news by posting a sweet video on Instagram. In the video, a paper aeroplane is passed around their family until it returns to the parents-to-be. Camilla and Jamie then reveal their baby scan to the camera

The mum-to-be is 17 weeks pregnant and will welcome her tiny tot in October.

Camilla wrote alongside the snap, “So @jamiejewitt_ and I have managed to make something pretty special and we're not talking about the video… #17weeks #October2020”

Fellow Love Island stars were quick to congratulate the couple on their wonderful news. Laura Anderson wrote, “Ahhhh huge congratulations. So happy for you both!!! Fabulous video too, all my love.”

“Oh my this is just beautifully amazing I’m so happy for you both congratulations! This video had me grinning all the way through – so adorable,” said Olivia Bowen.

“OMG congratulations!!!! This is so lovely you guys,” Olivia Attwood added.

Amber Davies gushed, “OMG I CANT BELIEVE IT! Congratulations!!”

The Love Island couple have been together since they met on the 2017 series. Speaking about whether or not they’ll get married, Camilla told Digital Spy, “We’ve always just tried to do things how they suit us, and neither of us are particularly big on marriage. I think it’s so wonderful for other people, and so brilliant."

“People who love each other, can’t get married; and people who don’t love each other, have to get married,” she shared.