Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow admits daughter Nora doesn’t speak

Camilla Thurlow has been reflecting on her second child’s milestones.

The former Love Island finalist shares two daughters – three-year-old Nell and one-year-old Nora – with her husband Jamie Jewitt, and the couple are also expecting a baby boy in May.

Now, as Nora approaches her second birthday, Camilla has admitted that her youngest daughter has been reaching milestones at a slower pace.

Earlier today, the proud mum took to Instagram to share several snaps of her toddler.

“When I shared recently about Nora starting to crawl at 20 months (and not yet walking) I got a lot of messages from mums who have been feeling worried, or isolated, as the majority of what they see on here are other babies reaching certain milestones,” Camilla penned.

“Having a second child on a very different timeframe has reminded me how much easier it is (without even realising you’re doing it) to fill a square, or story, with something that someone is doing rather than isn’t doing,” the 34-year-old continued, before going on to share Nora’s reality.

“I don’t share so many of those moments with Nora and it’s not because she’s a second child, it is simply because we haven’t shared those moments in real life yet. She’s very much on her own timeframe for everything, although I’ve only touched on gross motor development on here before. She doesn’t speak – about 8 months ago she said dada for the first time and then overnight she stopped and hasn’t said it since. She has never said mama. Day to day we are still working on her cutlery and practical skills,” she confessed.

“We have been so grateful to our Health Visitors for her assessments and the referrals that have been made, because we want her to have every bit of support she needs,” Camilla concluded, adding: “I want Nora to know she can be a baby for as long as she wants or needs to.”

Many of Camilla’s followers have since praised her for her honesty, with one writing: “Comparison is most definitely the thief of joy.”

”Such an honest and beautiful post,” another agreed.