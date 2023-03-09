Love Island’s Amy Hart reveals baby son’s name & meaning behind it

Amy Hart has finally shared the name of her newborn son!

The former Love Island star welcomed her first child into the world on March 3 alongside her boyfriend Sam Rason.

The couple shared the news of their baby boy’s arrival on Tuesday evening, and now they have finally announced what they have decided to name him!

Taking to Instagram last night in a joint post, the couple shared two new photos of their little bundle of joy, wearing a cloud-patterned baby grow.

“Stanley Samuel Giles Rason,” Amy and Sam declared to the world, before going into detail about each part of their son’s name.

“Stanley: We loved the name and also Amy’s Grandad Geoff’s middle name,” they penned lovingly.

The new parents then explained that they chose the middle name Samuel “after @samuelrason obviously but also Amys brother is Samuel too!”

For the final portion of their son’s name, the couple chose Giles and wrote, “Giles: Nanny and Grandads last name, hopefully he’ll inherit their love of shots!”

Amy and Sam then briefly added in two hilarious descriptions of the photos they decided to post. “[photos: 1) a couple of hours old, Baby Stanley already got Mummy’s back to prove that Amy’s big lips are indeed genetic 2) when Daddy says he’s going home for the evening]”, they teased.

After sharing their son’s name for the first time, Amy and Sam have received an influx of loving and supportive messages from fellow famous faces.

“Beautiful Stanley. Adorable,” gushed Amy’s fellow Love Island alum Molly-Mae Hague, who also welcomed her first child in January.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” agreed Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby.

Credit: Amy Hart Instagram

“Congratulations,” added former The Only Way Is Essex star Billie Faiers.

Amy and Sam announced earlier this week that they had welcomed baby Stanley after “4 days of contractions at home (which everyone told us were braxton hicks…they weren’t), 4 very short hours in the delivery suite and 5 long days in hospital.”

“Our dreamy baby boy,” the couple exclaimed further at the time. “We are so so in love.”

Welcome to the world, baby Stanley!