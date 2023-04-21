Love Island’s Amy Hart reveals alternative name for baby son

Amy Hart has shared the name that she almost gave to her baby boy!

The former Love Island contestant became a mum for the first time on March 3, as she gave birth to baby Stanley alongside her boyfriend Sam Rason.

However, as much as Amy has expressed adoration for her newborn’s name, she has now revealed the alternative name that she and Sam were considering before Stanley’s arrival.

During an Instagram video Q&A, Amy was initially asked by one of her 1.1M followers what Stanley’s name would have been if he had been a girl.

“I can’t tell you that, just in case in the next 6 or 7 children, I end up having a girl,” she teased. “That is still our top girl name because it matches quite well with Stanley.”

Thankfully, the new mum did choose to share another tidbit instead. “But what I can tell you – because it doesn’t match with Stanley, so even if we have another boy at some point, we won’t be using it – is that the final two names were Stanley and Radley,” Amy revealed.

The reality star went on to recall the moment she realised which name she wanted to choose. “Even when he was born, it was like, ‘Well, it’s Stanley or Radley,’” Amy explained.

“And then I just randomly started calling him Stanley, and Sam was like, ‘Oh, so it’s Stanley then?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I think it’s Stanley,’” she gushed.

“He is totally Stanley and I’m really glad we went for it,” Amy concluded in her video.

Following the announcement of their son’s birth last month, Amy and Sam chose to explain the sentimental meanings behind Stanley’s name.

“After @samuelrason obviously but also Amys brother is Samuel too!” they penned at the time.

The couple also added in the meaning behind Giles, Stanley’s middle name. “Nanny and Grandads last name, hopefully he’ll inherit their love of shots!” they joked.

We think Stanley suits the little one perfectly!