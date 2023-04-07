Love Island’s Amy Hart praised by fans for ‘real’ postpartum body

Amy Hart is keeping it real!

The former Love Island star welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Stanley, into the world last month alongside her boyfriend Sam Rason.

The 30-year-old has always been known for being candid with her audience, and her postpartum life has been no exception.

Taking to Instagram last night, Amy chose to share a video montage of herself conducting a try-on clothing haul. This was the first time she had chosen to film herself trying on new outfits since giving birth to baby Stanley, and the former air hostess expressed her nervousness in the caption of her video.

“First one back,” she penned, alongside an anxious-face emoji.

“Clearly not as confident as I was but it’s a work in progress!” she continued.

Amy then chose to highlight something that many struggle with during their postpartum journey. “Sam will not be able to resist me in outfit 3,” she joked, after including a clip of herself wearing a playsuit and being unable to fasten it fully around her stomach.

However, despite her lowered self-confidence, the new mum quickly began to receive an outpouring of love and praise from many of her 1.1M followers.

“Thank you for including number 3 and keeping it real!” wrote one fan.

“You look absolutely incredible and it’s so refreshing for people to show their real post natal bodies,” another added. “Thank you for repping for reality!! Xx”

“You look amazing Amy! I love that you included the 3rd one. We all have those moments!” a third fan replied.

The support for Amy comes just a few days after she marked one month since the birth of baby Stanley.

“I am honestly loving the whole experience of motherhood so much,” she gushed in a caption earlier this week.

“It’s all I ever wanted and more, he may only sleep on my chest some nights which means I can’t sleep, but his cute face means I can’t be annoyed,” Amy added teasingly.

Well done to Amy for being so honest about motherhood!