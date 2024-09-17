Love Island’s Adam Collard announces engagement to Laura Woods

Adam Collard is engaged!

The former Love Island bombshell has announced his engagement to his partner, sports journalist Laura Woods.

The couple, who have been dating publicly since September of last year, are also expecting their first child together.

Adam took to social media last night to share his wonderful engagement news. On his Instagram page, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to post several snaps from the couple’s recent holiday to Cornwall, which is where Adam chose to propose.

The sweet images showcase Adam and Laura revealing her new engagement ring, as well as a few stills from the moment that the reality star got down on one knee.

The adorable photos also allow fans a new glimpse at Laura’s blossoming baby bump, as she chose to wear a flowing white mini dress.

“From dates & daiquiri’s to a Fiancé & a sprog on the way, our very own little team. My whole world. Always,” Adam gushed in his caption.

“Where it really all began, the only place to do it x,” he added.

Following his exciting update, many of Adam’s fellow Love Island alumni have been taking to his comments section to send their congratulations to the happy couple.

“Congratulations mate,” replied Sammy Root.

“OMG AWWWWW CONGRATS,” exclaimed Chloe Burrows.

“Congratulations!!” added Kendall Rae Knight.

News of Adam and Laura’s engagement comes almost two months after the parents-to-be announced that they are expecting their first child together.

At the time, Laura and Adam took to Instagram and unveiled a photo of Laura’s dog looking up at a sonogram of their baby.

“Hey, baby,” they teased in their joint caption, alongside a pink hearts emoji.

The happy couple initially revealed their relationship in September of last year, when Laura accidentally posted loved-up snaps of themselves to Instagram.

In a follow-up interview with The Sun, Adam detailed that he “did DM her first” before he went on a “very undercover date” with Laura.

"I would never get in a relationship with someone at least at one point [unless] I thought they were The One,” he went on to share.