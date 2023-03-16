Love Island winners Kai & Sanam celebrate returning home

Love Island champions Kai and Sanam have returned home from the villa after being crowned winners of the winter series.

The winning couple were met with crowds of support when they touched down in the UK and have thanked all of their fans for helping them make it all the way to the final.

Sharing a video to Instagram of him and Sanam surrounded by a crowd of people at the airport, Kai said, “Thank you so much… we’re absolutely buzzing. It’s unreal to be back, we love it”.

Credit: Instagram

Sanam chimed in to say, “We love you all”, as their family, friends and fans cheered them on in the background.

Sanam also shared the same video on her Instagram Stories, and added a message that reads, “I’ve got so much love for every single person who voted and supported us!!!”.

“I can’t wait to meet more of you and give you all big hugs!!”, the 24-year-old social worker sweetly added.

Kai then posted snaps of sweet moments throughout the couple’s time in the villa and thanked fans for their support before revealing the shock of winning the show ‘hasn’t sunk in yet’.

“Thank you so much to everyone that’s shown their love and support towards us both, we honestly appreciate it so much and our hearts feel so warm!”, he started.

“It’s still not sunk in and don’t think it will for a while. I feel so grateful for the opportunity but most importantly of all I’m walking away with a girl that’s a dream and more”.

The 24-year-old teacher continued, “She’s humble, intelligent, caring, loving and so much more, I’m honestly so excited to start this journey on the outside with her, my real life Disney princess”.

“I have honestly fallen head over heels for her (if you can’t tell) and wanted to keep certain intimate things between us for the first time before we tell the world, just so we can saviour the moment more. This one is a big one for me and I mean this with my full heart”.