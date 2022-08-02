Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide shares message for supporters

Love Island favourites Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have been crowned winners of Love Island 2022.

Since winning the show last night, Monday, August 1, the lucky couple have spoken out to their supporters who voted for them to win.

Love Island’s official Instagram page shared the video of the pair looking overjoyed. The post was captioned, “A message from your #LoveIsland 2022 winners Ekin-Su and Davide to everyone who loved watching them this summer”.

Ekin-Su exclaimed, “Thank you everyone for voting us and for making us who we are”.

Davide went on to say, “I didn’t expect it. I still don’t believe it”.

“I can’t believe it, I think everyone’s winners in here and I just feel really lucky to be here”, continued Ekin-Su.

27-year-old Davide also mentioned the other finalists of the competition. “We’re all four great couples but yeah, thank you for everyone”

Ekin-Su, also 27, praised their followers one more time. “Thank you for everyone for going on our journey with us- it means so much!”.

The couple ended the video by thanking their supporters again and saying, “We love you”.

Many fans of the winning couple commented on the video to share how excited they were that their favourites won the show.

One fan wrote, “The most deserving winners! And I love how Ekin praised everyone as winners and Davide and her are so positive about others. Wishing them all the happiness in the world. Congratulations, Ekinde!”.

“Honestly Ekin and Davide deserved the win 100% I’m gonna miss watching them”, added a second fan.

Now that they’ve won, the couple get to enjoy the £50,000 prize money between the two of them as ITV chose to get rid of the option for one of the winners to keep all of the money for themselves.

The other final contestants placed in the following order: Gemma Owen and Luca Bish finished second, Dami Hope and Inidyah Polack ended up in third place, and Tahsa Ghouri and Andrew Le Page placed fourth.