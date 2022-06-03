Love Island viewers play matchmaker & decide the couples for Day 1

Love Island has been getting a major switch up this year and we’re not mad about it! This year, for the first time ever, viewers at home will get to decide who couples up with who from the very beginning.

Usually, as soon as our hopeful singletons enter the villa they’re separated into boys and girls, with each person from one group having to decide who they would like to couple up with purely from first impressions.

However, this year things are going to go a bit differently, as devoted viewers are given all the power. Taking to Twitter this morning, the official Love Island page explained, “For the first time ever, you get to have your say on who couples up on Day 1!”

For the first time ever, you get to have your say on who couples up on Day 1! Head to the app to play matchmaker and pick which boy you think should couple up with each girl. The polls will close at 9am Saturday. https://t.co/VFOgOTd7yV #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/OnjunL09LK — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 3, 2022

“Head to the app to play matchmaker and pick which boy you think should couple up with each girl. The polls will close at 9am Saturday.”

For reasons unknown to us, 27-year-old Italian stallion Davide will not be included in the polls, but we’ve been assured that all will be revealed on Monday evening’s premiere episode. We can’t wait!

As we know though, this won’t be the only big change coming to this year’s series. It’s also been revealed that this season’s Islanders will be staying in a brand new villa.

This lavish new location features a massive bedroom, with beds facing each other instead of being placed in a line, an infinity pool, plenty of cosy lounge areas, perfect for chats and catch-ups, as well as an arena-style fire pit area.

What’s more, Love Island bosses have taken a more ethical approach to the Islanders’ wardrobes this year, opting to partner up with Ebay, showcasing the vast variety of pre-loved fashion that’s available online.

Love Island is set to premiere on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two this Monday, June 6 at 9pm.