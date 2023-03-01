Love Island teaser sees Jessie confront Olivia over ‘fake’ comments

Drama is about to heat up in the Love Island villa tonight!

In teasers ahead of tonight’s episode, it has been revealed that fans can expect to see Jessie confronting Olivia for comments she made behind her back.

In last night’s edition of the ITV reality series, divisions began to form between the girls as Olivia expressed doubts to her partner Maxwell about Jessie’s intentions in the villa.

At the end of last night’s episode, Jessie’s partner Will was informed of Olivia’s comments, which he then made clear he was “livid” about.

Credit: ITV

Now, in tonight’s showing of the winter series of Love Island, audiences will be glued to their screens as Samie and Claudia tell Jessie what has been said without her knowledge.

“Babe, this is bizarre but you just need to hear us out before you react," Samie says.

“Maxwell has pulled Casey for a chat and said ‘I think she’s fake’”, Claudia then explains.

"Then Liv comes over and has apparently been talking to Lana and everyone about how they think the same thing about you and that some of your intentions aren’t genuine,” she adds.

Credit: ITV

Furious that her girlfriends have been talking about her behind her back, Jessie then questions the reasonings behind the comments. “So who has it come from, Liv do you reckon? Are the other girls buying into it or not saying anything?” she wonders.

Things will then become even more tense when Jessie gathers all of the girls together for an honest chat around the firepit.

“I’ve just come back from a chat with Casey and everyone in the villa says that everyones talking about something and I’m very confused,” Jessie says.

Credit: ITV

"I’ve stood by all of you, even on Movie Night, I stood up for all of you girls," she adds as she begins to get upset.

However, Olivia immediately denies the use of the word ‘fake’. “I never said fake, please don’t say I’ve said fake because I didn’t. I just don’t think this is a conversation we need to have between all of us.”

Will the girls be able to resolve their conflict, or will it continue to worsen? We can’t wait to find out!