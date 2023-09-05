Love Island stars exclaim as Amy Hart announces engagement

Amy Hart is hearing wedding bells!

The former Love Island contestant has announced that she is engaged to her partner, Sam Rason.

The couple first went public with their relationship in 2021. Their engagement comes six months after they welcomed their first child together – a baby boy named Stanley.

Amy and Sam took to social media last night to share their wonderful news.

The couple decided to post several beautiful photos from the moments during and after Sam got down on one knee. The father-of-one looked handsome in a dark velvet suit, while Amy was glowing in a foreshadowing white dress.

Given her love of musicals, Sam chose to propose to his new fiancée in a theatre on a luxurious cruise ship.

“‘And he said…hey, whatcha doin’ the rest of your life?’ Well and truly the biggest surprise ever,” Amy beamed in her caption on Instagram.

“We are so happy (literally thought I was watching show rehearsals hence why I have no shoes on-Amz x),” she added.

Credit: Instagram

Many of Amy’s fellow Love Island 2019 alum have since taken to her comments section to congratulate her.

“Omg ! Screaming ! Congratulations,” replied Yewande Biala.

“Omgggg congratulations!!” added series winner Amber Gill.

On her Instagram stories, Amy went on to explain the story behind Sam’s proposal, including that she was led to believe that she was doing a photoshoot and filming in the theatre.

“When you left in the morning, and I was with Stanley and I knew you had no idea, I was just buzzing,” Sam exclaimed to his fiancée.

The 31-year-old mum recalled how she was told by one of the photoshoot crew members that they needed to ‘reset’ and ‘clear the stage’.

“I got my phone out and started scrolling, and then I heard our song and I thought, ‘Oh, I know this song. It’s my little Sam song!’ I looked up and he was there,” Amy gushed.

Congratulations to Amy and Sam!