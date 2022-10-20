Love Island stars congratulate Shaughna Phillips on her pregnancy

The Love Island family is about to get a little bit bigger!

One of the stars of the show’s 2020 winter series, Shaughna Phillips, has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The reality star is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Billy, who keeps his identity private from the spotlight.

In a video posted to Instagram last night, Shaughna revealed her joyful news with an adorable montage of clips from her pregnancy journey so far.

The clips include an array of moments, from her pregnancy test and the sound of her baby’s heartbeat during an ultrasound scan, to the moment she shared her big news with her fellow Love Island castmate Demi Jones and podcast host Lauren Mahon.

Shaughna concluded her video with a beautiful snapshot of one of her sonograms. She has also announced that she is expecting to give birth in March of next year.

“Our greatest chapter yet…”, the 28-year-old penned in her caption.

Since revealing the wonderful news, Shaughna has been flooded with congratulations from her fellow Love Island stars and other reality TV favourites.

“Oh my gosh,” commented 2019 Islander Lucie Rose Donlan. “Congratulations”.

“Ahhhh the most exciting!!! Finally it’s out”, wrote 2018 Love Island star Georgia Steele. “love you beautiful xxxxx”.

“It’s the best!”, penned the show’s former presenter Laura Whitmore. “So happy for you x”.

“Ahhhhh congratulations angel”, commented Shaughna’s fellow winter series castmate, Molly Smith.

In April of this year, Shaughna confirmed that she was in a happy relationship, and that she was thrilled when her boyfriend told her that he would prefer to keep out of the public eye. “Ever since then, we've been going from strength to strength, and I like that because anyone who opts in for everyone to know their every move, like myself, is weird,” she noted.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be on their exciting news!